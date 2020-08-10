CORRECTED-Outsourcer Capita gets $464 mln extension for TfL contracts

(Corrects headline, paragraphs 1 and 2 to say the deal included “two” contracts, not “one”, with TfL)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - British outsourcing group Capita Plc said on Monday that it has received extensions to its contracts with Transport for London (TfL) to October 2026 for 355 million pounds ($464 million).

The company said one contract is to continue managing London’s congestion charge, low-emission zone and ultra-low-emission zone for TfL, which runs the city’s underground subway system and bus network from from October 2021 to October 2026, while another is for a new work. ($1 = 0.7652 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)