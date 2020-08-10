Outsourcer Capita gets $464 mln contract extension from TfL

Aug 10 (Reuters) - British outsourcing group Capita Plc said on Monday that it has received an extension to its contract with Transport for London (TfL) from October 2021 to October 2026 for 355 million pounds ($464 million).

The company said the contract is to continue managing London’s congestion charge, low-emission zone and ultra-low-emission zone for TfL, which runs the city’s underground subway system and bus network.