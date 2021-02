Feb 16 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Capita said on Tuesday the company and the UK Cabinet Office were exploring options for their joint venture Axelos, including a potential sale of the business.

Capita said the business generated 47.6 million pounds ($66.07 million) in revenue in 2019. ($1 = 0.7205 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)