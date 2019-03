March 12 (Reuters) - British outsourcing firm Capita Plc said on Tuesday it received an unsolicited offer for its travel business from Australian travel company Corporate Travel Management Ltd several weeks ago.

“Given the stage of discussions, which are ongoing, there is no certainty that the disposal will complete or of the transaction consideration,” Capita said in a statement. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)