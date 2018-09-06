Capita appoints IBM exec to newly created Chief Growth Officer role

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Capita Plc has appointed Ismail Amla to the newly created role of Chief Growth Officer, the latest move by its CEO to rebuild one of Britain’s big outsourcing firms.

“As Capita progresses with its transformation strategy and plan, it has created the new role of Chief Growth Officer,” Capita said, adding Amla’s appointment would be effective from Dec. 1.

Amla, joining from International Business Machines Corp where he was Managing Partner at its professional services division, will report to Chief Executive Jon Lewis, the company said.