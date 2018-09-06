UPDATE 1-Capita appoints chief growth officer in turnaround drive

(Adds company comment, context)

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s Capita Plc has appointed Ismail Amla to the new role of chief growth officer as CEO Jon Lewis drives plans to return the outsourcing firm to revenue growth in 2020.

Amla joins from IBM and will start on Dec. 1, Capita said.

He will focus on changing Capita’s sales model, the company said.

Two weeks ago Capita hired a new chief financial officer, Patrick Butcher, from bus and rail operator Go-Ahead Group .

CEO Lewis was appointed late last year after a series of profit warnings which prompted the company to raise 700 million pounds ($893 million) in April.

Capita reported a 60 percent fall in half-year pre-tax profit in August.

Like peer Carillion, which collapsed at the start of this year, Capita depends on a mix of public and private contracts, although it is focussed chiefly on IT services.

