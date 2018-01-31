FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Earnings Season
January 31, 2018 / 1:26 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

UK government does not see Capita heading same way as Carillion - PM's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The British government monitors the financial health of all its strategic suppliers and does not believe that any, including Capita, are in a comparable position to Carillion, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

“Broadly we monitor the financial health of all our strategic suppliers, including Capita, and we are in regular discussions with them regarding their financial position,” the spokesman told reporters, after Capita shares fell sharply on news of a restructuring. “And (I would like) to emphasise we do not believe that any of our strategic suppliers including Capita are in a comparable position to Carillion.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.