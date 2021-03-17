UPDATE 1-UK outsourcer Capita targets asset sales in new restructuring

(Adds details on restructuring, background)

March 17 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Capita will merge multiple businesses into two core operating divisions and seek to raise 700 million pounds from sales of other assets, it said on Wednesday, launching the latest in a series of recovery plans.

The company, which provides consulting and digital services to the public and private sector, saw its last push to return to sustained profit and growth upended by coronavirus effects last year.

Shares in the company have lost 94% of their value compared to 2015 peaks and it posted a 49 million pound loss for last year on Wednesday that was only marginally improved on 63 million pounds a year earlier.

Chief Executive Jon Lewis, however, said that he expected to return to organic revenue growth this year and sustainable cash generation in 2022, as the company streamlines operations.

“Despite the challenges, we have continued to make good progress, improving client relationships and winning significant new contracts,” he said in the results statement.

“Capita is a much better business than it was three years ago when we began our transformation.”

Britain’s outsourcing sector has struggled in recent years, with both Carillion and Interserve collapsing, as the challenges of withdrawal from the European Union forcing companies to shrink and rethink operations.

COVID-19 brought a range of new challenges last year that benefitted some businesses and hurt others. Both reported and adjusted 2020 revenues at Capita fell around 10%.

Of the 700 million pounds Capita said it was targeting in sale proceeds, 500 million pounds are expected in 2021, it said, adding that it was cutting down its office spaces by another 15% this year.

Sky News reported some details of the new restructuring plan late on Tuesday.