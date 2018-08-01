Britain's Capita says on track for cost savings and profit targets

EDINBURGH, Aug 1 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Capita said it was on track to make the cost savings it has promised, helping it to reiterate its full-year and medium-term targets after adjusting for disposals.

Capita, in the middle of a turnaround programme after raising cash from investors, said 2018 underlying pre-tax profit would now be between 250-275 million pounds ($360.22 million)versus 270-300 million pounds predicted earlier this year.

That figure took into account 25 million pounds less of revenues following the agreed sale of units, it said. ($1 = 0.7634 pounds) (Reporting by Elisabeth O’Leary; editing by Kate Holton)