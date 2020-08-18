Capita posts first-half loss after 'significant' coronavirus hit

Aug 18 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Capita Plc posted a 28.5 million pound ($37.44 million) loss for the first half of 2020 on Tuesday, as revenue took a hit due to the coronavirus crisis and said it would not generate sustainable cash flow for up to 2 years.

The company said it expected second-half revenue to be flat to slightly down from the first half. The reported pre-tax loss for the six months ended June 30 compared with a profit of 31.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Net debt came in at 1.1 billion pounds as at June 30.