UK outsourcer Capita on course for 2017 profit but signals difficult 2018
December 14, 2017 / 7:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK outsourcer Capita on course for 2017 profit but signals difficult 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, Dec 14 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Capita said on Thursday it was on track to hit its full-year profit target but said upcoming work was unlikely to provide an immediate boost as the overhaul of its business continues under its new chief executive.

Capita, which provides IT-based services which help companies to cut costs, said the market for major contracts was still “subdued” and flagged potential problems in its private sector partnerships division.

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
