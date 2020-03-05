UPDATE 2-Capita shares plunge again as turnaround drags on

* Debt up, cash forecast down as turnaround drags

* Shares down 24%

* Group says moving in the right direction (Adds reaction)

By Kate Holton and Patrick Graham

March 5 (Reuters) - Outsourcing group Capita shed a quarter of its market value on Thursday after saying it would have to spend more than expected to rebuild its business, hitting its 2020 cash forecast and debt pile.

The company also said it was exploring selling off non-core assets, the latest move by one of Britain’s big service providers to shore up its finances.

Britain’s outsourcing industry has been hit by a wave of cutbacks following rapid expansion. One of the world’s biggest, it employs hundreds of thousands of people to clean offices, provide IT and HR services and maintain nuclear submarines.

Chief Executive Jon Lewis said transforming a company the size of Capita would take time but they were rebuilding trust with customers, improving margins and moving up the value chain in the outsourcing industry.

“It’s a bit harder and it’s going to last a little bit longer,” he told Reuters. “The market reaction is in very thin trading and is an overreaction, quite frankly”.

Analysts at Numis said they expected further exceptional costs as the turnaround proves more protracted than expected, but that the lowered guidance remained within their forecasts.

Capita reported an adjusted profit of 275 million pounds ($354 million) in 2019, down 2% on a year ago, while its headline pretax numbers showed a loss and adjusted net debt rose to 791 million pounds from 466 million pounds a year earlier.

The unadjusted number was much higher, at 1.35 billion pounds. Revenue continued to slide, down 4% to 3.6 billion pounds, but at a slower pace than previously.

Several outsourcers have been forced to cut costs and shrink operations after they grew through the economic downturn by securing contracts at wafer-thin margins, leading to sprawling groups that were unable to cope with the uncertainty sparked by Brexit.

Outsourcer Carillion collapsed in early 2018, while Interserve was taken over by its lenders.

Lewis said he was investing heavily to take Capita from a portfolio of around 250 independently-run businesses to an integrated company that provides consultancy and digital and HR services.

He said since January 2018 the average margin on its contracts has been 10%, but that in recent years many contracts ended up having a negative margin as the company had to invest more to provide services than originally realised.

Investors were unnerved, and by mid morning on Thursday the stock was down 24% to 96 pence. It hit a high of 815 pence in 2015.