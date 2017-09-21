FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Capita staff vote to strike over pension changes - Unite
September 21, 2017 / 1:33 PM / a month ago

Capita staff vote to strike over pension changes - Unite

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Capita staff represented by trade union Unite have voted to go on strike for six days from Oct. 5 in protest against changes to the company's pension scheme, Unite said on Thursday. (bit.ly/2flCeQF)

Capita informed its employees of significant changes to their pension arrangements in June which would result in a “massive cut” in their retirement income, the trade union said.

Capita did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; editing by David Clarke)

