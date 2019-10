Oct 21 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Candy Ventures, an investment vehicle of luxury property developer Nicholas Candy, said on Monday it was in early talks for a possible cash offer for property manager Capital & Counties Properties Plc .

UK-based Capital & Counties has a market value of about 2.1 billion pounds ($2.71 billion). ($1 = 0.7745 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)