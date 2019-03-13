2nd Circuit rules for N.Y. debt collector in lawsuit over disclosures

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a lawsuit accusing New York debt collector Capital Management Services of misleading borrowers about the amount of debt owed, saying the company’s letters to borrowers complied with federal law.

New York resident Yuri Kolbasyuk had alleged that Capital Management failed to explain in a collection letter whether interest was being charged on his debt and if so, how much and when, but in a unanimous opinion on Tuesday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that information is not required by law.

