October 23, 2018 / 5:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Capital One Bank fined $100 mln for anti-money laundering weaknesses

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - A leading bank regulator on Tuesday fined Capital One Bank $100 million for failing to enforce anti-money laundering controls that have been in place for years.

Capital One failed to satisfy a 2015 consent order that demanded the bank improve its anti-money laundering policies, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) said in a statement.

“The Bank failed to timely achieve compliance with the 2015 Consent Order,” the OCC said in a new consent order that outlined the fine. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

