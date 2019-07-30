New York attorney general to probe Capital One data breach

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - New York’s attorney general on Tuesday said her office will begin an immediate investigation into Capital One Financial Corp’s data breach, which the bank said involved the access of personal information belonging to about 100 million people in the United States.

Letitia James, the attorney general said it has become “far too commonplace” for financial institutions to be susceptible to hacks, and her office will work to ensure that victims in New York obtain relief. Capital One’s breach was announced on Monday.

James was involved in last week’s settlement providing restitution to roughly 147 million consumers affected by a 2017 breach at credit reporting company Equifax Inc.