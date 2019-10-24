U.S. Senators ask FTC to probe Amazon Over Capital One hack - WSJ

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Democratic Senators are asking the U.S Federal Trade Commission to probe Amazon.com Inc on concerns that the company ignored security warnings prior to the Capital One hack, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Earlier this year, Capital One Financial Corp had said that personal information including names and addresses of about 100 million individuals in the United States and six million people in Canada were compromised from Amazon’s cloud- computing system where information was stored.

Amazon, FTC and Capital One did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)