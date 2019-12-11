IN BRIEF: Fed Circuit again turns away bank's antitrust case against Intellect Ventures

A federal appeals court on Wednesday declined to reconsider an earlier decision tossing antitrust claims Capital One Financial Corp brought against patent licensing firm Intellectual Ventures.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit declined to reconsider its Sept. 10 ruling that Capital One was “estopped,” or precluded, from alleging that Intellectual Ventures’ patent enforcement strategy constituted an abuse of monopoly power because it had done so in an earlier case.

