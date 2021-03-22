Singaporean developer Capitaland on trading halt pending news

SINGAPORE, March 22 (Reuters) - Singaporean property developer CapitaLand Ltd requested a halt in trading of its shares on Monday morning, pending the release of an announcement, according to a stock exchange filing.

Trading in units of its Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts, Ascott Residence Trust, Capitaland Integrated Commercial trust, Ascendas, Capitaland China Trust and Ascendas India Trust was also halted.

Shares of CapitaLand, which has a market capitalistion of S$17.4 billion ($13 billion), closed Friday at S$3.31.