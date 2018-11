Nov 5 (Reuters) - British property group Capital & Counties Properties (Capco) said on Monday it was in talks with Hong Kong-based property developer CK Asset Holdings Ltd for the sale of most of its stake in prime London estate Earls Court.

Capco also said it continues to prepare for a possible break-up by splitting its Covent Garden and Earls Court estates into two separately listed companies. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)