California lawsuit says Capital One recorded calls without consent

Capital One Bank has been hit with a class action in San Diego federal court accusing it of secretly recording tens of thousands of cellphone calls without customers’ consent, violating a California eavesdropping law.

Filed on Friday, the lawsuit said Capital One had no reasonable procedures in place to avoid violating the state’s Invasion of Privacy Act, which clearly bars companies from taping calls without the consent of the other party.

