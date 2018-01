JOHANNESBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Capitec’s Chief Financial Officer Andre du Plessis on Tuesday dismissed a report by U.S. firm Viceroy Research accusing the South African lender of overstating its income and assets, saying the allegations were “totally unfounded.”

“It’s very surprising that someone writes a report who knows nothing about us. There’s a total lack of understanding of what we do,” du Plessis told Bloomberg TV. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and James Macharia)