FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Funds News
February 1, 2018 / 6:15 AM / in an hour

S&P rating of South Africa's Capitec not hurt by Viceroy report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Capitec said its credit rating by S&P Global Ratings had not been affected by a report from Viceroy Research accusing the South African lender of overstating its income and assets.

“To date, the bank has experienced only mild funding outflows and its liquidity remains sound,” Capitec said in a statement on Thursday, quoting the ratings firm’s bulletin.

S&P has rated Capitec BB/B with a stable outlook, which falls within the speculative range.

The U.S. firm Viceroy published a report on Tuesday which said Capitec was a “loan shark with massively understated defaults masquerading as a community microfinance provider”, triggering a brief slump of 25 percent in its shares.

Capitec has dismissed the allegations calling the report “flawed with inaccurate statements”. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.