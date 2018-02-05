UPDATE 1-South Africa's Capitec denies overstating or misrepresenting loan book

(Adds detail, gives background)

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 5 (Reuters) - South African lender Capitec Bank Holdings on Monday denied allegations in a research report that it had overstated its income and assets and misrepresented its loan book.

Capitec’s shares fell more that 20 percent last week after U.S. firm Viceroy Research alleged Capitec had impairments of 11 billion rand ($912 million) and had, among other things, fabricated new loans and collections.

In a statement on Monday, Capitec said its loan book was incorrectly portrayed in the Viceroy report and denied overstating its income and assets.

“The Viceroy report presents information that is not clearly comparable and fails to present information that is easily available in the public domain,” it said.

The South African government last week asked the financial services regulator to consider launching a market abuse probe into Viceroy Research after the release of the report, and the central bank said Capitec was “solvent, well capitalised and has adequate liquidity”.