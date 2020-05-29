South Africa's Capitec Bank flags 20% fall in half-year profit

May 29 (Reuters) - South African lender Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd said on Friday it expects half-yearly profit to decline by more than 20% due to the economic impact from the coronavirus-related restrictions imposed in the country.

Capitec in a trading statement said headline earnings per share, the main profit measure for South African companies, to fall by more than 509 cents for the six months ended Aug. 31, compared to a year earlier. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)