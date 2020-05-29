UPDATE 1-SA's Capitec Bank flags 20% fall in half-year profit, shares down 6%

(Adds share move, details on outlook)

May 29 (Reuters) - South African lender Capitec Bank Holdings said on Friday it expects half-yearly profit to decline by more than 20% due to the economic impact from the coronavirus-related restrictions, sending its shares about 6% lower.

Capitec said headline earnings per share, the main profit measure for South African companies, to fall by more than 509 cents for the six months ended Aug. 31, compared to a year earlier.

The fear of a spike in bad debts following the COVID-19 outbreak and related lockdown measures have pummelled bank shares in South Africa.

Capitec said transaction volumes, number of funeral policies sold and credit sales were lower during the lockdown period as South Africa relaxes restrictions to enable broadened business activity from June 1.

“The national lockdown affected Capitec from the end of its first month of the 2021 financial year and the impact continues,” Capitec said in a trading statement.

Capitec has focused on unsecured lending to lower-income consumers to become South Africa’s sixth largest bank by assets, and is perceived to be more exposed to any economic downturn as such lending relies solely on consumers’ promises to repay. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)