JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 (Reuters) - South African lender Capitec said on Thursday its half-year earnings could rise by up to 21%, without giving a reason.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the half-year ending Aug. 31 are expected to be between 2,511 and 2,575 cents per share versus 2,128 cents a year earlier, Capitec said.

HEPS strips out certain one-off items and is the most widely watched profit measure in South Africa. (Reporting by Onke Ngcuka; editing by Emma Rumney and Jason Neely)