JOHANNESBURG, March 28 (Reuters) - South African lender Capitec reported 19 percent increase in annual profit on Thursday, helped by strong client growth.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) came in at 4,577 cents in the year ended February, compared with 3,855 cents a year earlier.

HEPS, the widely watched profit measure in South Africa, strips out certain one-off items. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Rashmi Aich)