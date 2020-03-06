Financials
March 6, 2020 / 12:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

S.Africa's Capitec says full-year profit to rise by up to 21%

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 6 (Reuters) - South African lender Capitec said on Friday its profit for the year to Feb. 29 would rise by up to 21%, without giving a reason.

It said its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - would be between 5,401 cents ($3.44) and 5,538 cents, compared with 4,577 cents a year earlier.

Its shares rose following the announcement, but were still 2.17% down at 1222 GMT, and stood at 1,320 cents verses a low of 1,294 cents earlier in the day. ($1 = 15.7026 rand) (Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by David Evans)

