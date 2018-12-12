2nd Circuit upholds Capitol win in digital music copyright case

A federal appeals court has upheld a ruling in favor of Capitol Records finding that the defunct online music service ReDigi infringed the music company’s copyrights with a platform that allowed consumers to buy and sell prepurchased digital music tracks.

In a unanimous decision on Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court’s decision that ReDigi’s service infringed Capitol’s copyright because the music was copied in the process of transferring it from one user to another. Consumers are allowed to resell copyrighted works under the so-called first sale doctrine, but not to reproduce them.

