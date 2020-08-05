Company News
August 5, 2020 / 10:46 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Capri beats quarterly revenue estimates on higher online orders

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings Ltd beat quarterly revenue estimates on Wednesday, helped by higher online orders from consumers stuck indoors due the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company reported a net attributable loss of $180 million, or $1.21 per share, in the first quarter ended June 27, compared with a profit of $45 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 66.5% to $451 million, but beat analysts’ average estimate of $424.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company said in July it expected first-quarter revenue to fall 70%.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

