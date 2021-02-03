Capri misses holiday-quarter revenue estimates

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Capri Holdings Ltd’s holiday-quarter revenue missed estimates on Wednesday as coronavirus-induced store closures in major European markets crimped the luxury fashion house’s sales.

Total revenue fell to $1.30 billion from $1.57 billion in the third quarter ended Dec. 26, missing analysts’ average estimate of $1.33 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)