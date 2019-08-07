Company News
August 7, 2019 / 10:41 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Michael Kors-owner Capri misses sales estimates

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Capri Holdings Ltd posted quarterly revenue below analysts’ estimates on Wednesday, hurt by lower sales at its Michael Kors retail stores.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $45 million, or 30 cents per share, in the first quarter ended June 29 from $186 million, or $1.22 per share, a year earlier, due to an impairment charge.

Total revenue rose to $1.35 billion from $1.2 billion, missing analysts’ average estimate of $1.37 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

