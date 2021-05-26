Michael Kors parent beats quarterly revenue estimates

May 26 (Reuters) - Michael Kors parent Capri Holdings Ltd on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue, fueled by robust demand for its high-end bags and purses across markets.

Revenue edged higher to $1.20 billion in the three months ended March 27, from $1.19 billion a year earlier, the owner of Versace and Jimmy Choo said.

Analysts had expected $1.02 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)