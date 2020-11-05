Chinese demand powers Versace owner Capri's revenue beat

(Reuters) - Versace owner Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N beat quarterly revenue and profit estimates on Thursday, buoyed by strong demand for its luxury apparel and accessories in China and surging online sales, sending its shares up 13%.

The COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged demand for luxury goods across the world’s fashion capitals, but sales in China have largely recovered since lockdowns were eased. The country’s wealthy, who usually make the bulk of their purchases while traveling abroad, are shopping more in local stores and online.

Capri said sales in China were positive across its three brands- Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and Versace- in the second quarter, echoing recovery trends reported by Coach owner Tapestry Inc TPR.N, as well as Europe's LVMH LVMH.PA and Hermes HRMS.PA.

Versace in particular has seen a strong rebound in demand, with Capri saying the Italian label recorded global retail sales growth.

Capri’s total revenue fell 23% to $1.11 billion in the second quarter ended Sept. 26, beating analysts’ expectations of $924.9 million, as a drop in wholesale demand was softened by a 60% jump in e-commerce sales.

Adjusted net income fell to $137 million, or 90 cents per share, from $177 million, or $1.16 per share.

Analysts had expected a profit of 4 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.