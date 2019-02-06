UPDATE 1-Michael Kors owner Capri beats holiday quarter profit estimates

(Adds details, share movement)

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Capri Holdings Ltd, formerly Michael Kors, reported better-than-expected holiday-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by higher sales of its Jimmy Choo footwear.

Shares of the company, which also owns the Versace brand, rose 5.6 percent to $45.99 before the bell.

Capri’s results also got a boost as it managed to pull back inventory from off-price retailers, helping operating margins in Michael Kors’ wholesale business.

Excluding certain items, the company earned $1.76 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.58 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue remained largely flat at $1.44 billion, missing the average analyst estimate of $1.46 billion, hurt by weakness at Kors’ retail stores.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $199.6 million, or $1.33 per share, in the third quarter ended Dec. 29, from $219.4 million, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)