Sept 5 (Reuters) - Blackstone-backed pipeline company EagleClaw Midstream Ventures LLC said on Wednesday it would buy rival Caprock Midstream Holdings for about $950 million.

EagleClaw, which operates in the oil-rich Permian Basin in West Texas, will buy Caprock from Dallas-based private equity firm Energy Spectrum Capital. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)