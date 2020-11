Nov 16 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Capita Plc’s chief financial officer, Patrick Butcher, will step down after being in the role for less than two years to pursue other opportunities, the company said on Monday.

The company said Gordon Boyd will take over as interim CFO and Butcher will remain with Capita to support in the transition until the end of March next year. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)