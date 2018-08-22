FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2018 / 6:10 AM / in an hour

Go-Ahead Group finance chief leaves to join Capita

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Go-Ahead Group finance head Patrick Butcher is to join British outsourcing firm Capita as its chief financial officer, the British bus and rail company said on Wednesday, confirming an overnight media report.

Capita, which provides IT-led services for the public and private sectors, has delivered a series of profit warnings after running into problems chasing contracts on slim margins and last month announced that Nick Greatorex was stepping down as CFO. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

