MOVES-Mark Lewis leaves Carbon Tracker to join BNP Paribas

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Mark Lewis has left his role as head of research at London-based environmental think-tank Carbon Tracker Initiative and joined BNP Paribas Asset Management as head of climate change.

Carbon Tracker hired Lewis in April last year. He was previously managing director and head of European utilities at Barclays.

Lewis will remain on Carbon Tracker’s advisory board, the research organisation said.

Mark Fulton will become the chair of Carbon Tracker’s research council and coordinate all aspects of its research programme, it added. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by David Evans)