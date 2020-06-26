UPDATE 1-Card Factory CEO Hubbard exits after 4 years in role

(Adds quote from statement, details)

June 26 (Reuters) - Card Factory said on Friday top boss Karen Hubbard would be stepping down at the end of June after being at the helm for four years, at a time when it expects high-street transactions to be hurt due to social distancing measures.

The British card retailer also said non-executive Chairman Paul Moody would take on an executive chair role until it names a new CEO.

“Karen and the board have agreed that this is an appropriate time to transition to new leadership committed to the longer-term successful implementation of the next phase of the group’s return to growth,” the British greeting card retailer said.

Shares of the company, which gained as much as 2.8% in early trade, changed course to shed 1.8% to 48.90 pence by 0719 GMT

The company, which has more than 1,000 stores in the UK and Ireland, earlier this month warned of a hit to its business from social distancing measures, although online sales had seen a surge during Britain’s coronavirus lockdown.

The Wakefield-based firm also scrapped its dividend payout this year as it grappled with lower footfall, online competition and higher costs of maintaining brick-and-mortar stores.