March 31 (Reuters) - Card Factory said on Wednesday its lenders have given the greeting card retailer another waiver to avoid expected covenant breaches until the end of April.

The waiver, the third since the start of the year, comes as the company hopes to reopen its stores in April, in line with Britain’s plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions in phases. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)