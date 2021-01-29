Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Card Factory's bankers waive expected covenant breaches until Feb. 28

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Card Factory Plc said on Friday its bankers had granted waivers for its expected covenant breaches until Feb. 28, adding that it would explore a range of potential solutions, including further waiver extensions.

The British card retailer had said earlier this month that its banking covenants would be breached at the end of January as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up