Card Factory's bankers waive expected covenant breaches until Feb. 28

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Card Factory Plc said on Friday its bankers had granted waivers for its expected covenant breaches until Feb. 28, adding that it would explore a range of potential solutions, including further waiver extensions.

The British card retailer had said earlier this month that its banking covenants would be breached at the end of January as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)