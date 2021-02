Feb 26 (Reuters) - Card Factory said on Friday it has secured further waivers from its lenders to ward off expected covenant breaches until March-end and it is engaged in a plan to refinance the company.

The card retailer, which last month secured waivers until the end of February, said it expects to reopen most of its stores in April. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)