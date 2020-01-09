Card Factory expects subdued Christmas performance to hurt core profit

Jan 9 (Reuters) - British greeting card retailer Card Factory said on Thursday it expects lower annual adjusted underlying core profit and blamed general election and weak consumer confidence for subdued performance in the key Christmas period.

The company expects annual adjusted underlying core earnings to be between 81 million pounds and 83 million pounds, lower than 89.4 million pounds ($117.19 million) it reported last year. ($1 = 0.7628 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)