Financials

Card Factory forecasts annual loss, flags covenant breach risk

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Greeting card retailer Card Factory said on Thursday it would swing to an annual loss and risks breaching its covenants at the end of this month as the COVID-19 pancemic continues to roil the retail industry.

The company said it expected to report a yearly loss before tax of about 10 million pounds ($13.65 million), compared with a profit before tax of 65.2 million pounds a year earlier.

However, online sales continued their strong run, with a like-for-like sales growth of 137% in the 11 months to December.

$1 = 0.7328 pounds Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

