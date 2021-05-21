Card Factory says store sales down slightly after UK reopens

May 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s Card Factory on Friday reported a marginal drop in like-for-like store sales, compared with 2019, after the United Kingdom began reopening stores and eased coronavirus-led restrictions in April.

The card retailer also said it secured increased bank facilities of 225 million pounds ($319.32 million), above the original 200 million pounds facilities it replaces, which will provide for its growth strategy in the coming months. ($1 = 0.7046 pounds) (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)