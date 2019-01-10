Card Factory sees flat full-year core earnings

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Greetings card retailer Card Factory Plc warned of flat core earnings for the full year, as it struggles to cope with higher costs, lower traffic and competition from online players.

The Wakefield-based company flagged a challenging Christmas period and reported comparable sales that slipped 0.5 percent in the 11-month period ended Dec. 31, 2018. (reut.rs/2Fi0QoY)

“In light of the current consumer and macro-economic backdrop, we anticipate that FY20 will be another difficult year,” the company said on Thursday. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Shounak Dasgupta)