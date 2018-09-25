FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 6:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain's Card Factory H1 core earnings drops 9 percent

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s Card Factory on Tuesday said core earnings in the first half of the year fell, bogged down by challenging footfall across the high street, and declared a special dividend of 5 pence, which is at the bottom end of its previous guidance.

The greeting cards retailer said its underlying earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation fell 8.9 percent in the six months ended July 31, to 29.9 million pounds ($39.20 million).

Revenue rose 3.2 percent to 185.3 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7628 pounds) (Reporting by Shariq Khan and Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)

